CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Short Interest Down 46.3% in December

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the November 30th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Stock Performance

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$3.69. 16,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,847. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.19. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a one year low of C$2.63 and a one year high of C$4.85.

About CSPC Pharmaceutical Group

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, other Asian regions, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Finished Drugs, Bulk Products, and Functional Food and Others segments.

