CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Short Interest Down 46.3% in December

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the November 30th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Stock Performance
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$3.69. 16,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,847. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.19. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a one year low of C$2.63 and a one year high of C$4.85.
About CSPC Pharmaceutical Group
