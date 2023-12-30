Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Short Interest Update

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 55.1% from the November 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:DWAHY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.15. 9,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,637. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average is $27.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.43. Daiwa House Industry has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $30.99.

Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter.

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.

