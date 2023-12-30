dForce USD Trading Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 30th. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $30.97 million and approximately $3,908.72 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,234,836 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.97927179 USD and is down -1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $452.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

