E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Short Interest Down 52.3% in December

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 52.3% from the November 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded E.On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, E.On presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

E.On Stock Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:EONGY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.45. The company had a trading volume of 26,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.83, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.44. E.On has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. E.On had a positive return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that E.On will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

