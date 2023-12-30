Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) Short Interest Update

Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Elbit Imaging Stock Performance
Shares of EMITF stock remained flat at $1.05 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 9. Elbit Imaging has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09.
About Elbit Imaging
