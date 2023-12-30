ELIS 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3,100.02 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. ELIS has a market capitalization of $5.65 million and $3,100.02 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.0282 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ELIS Token Profile

XLS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.02917003 USD and is down -3.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,365.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

