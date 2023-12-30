Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Short Interest Update

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 419,500 shares, an increase of 103.9% from the November 30th total of 205,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 279.7 days.

Elkem ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ELKEF remained flat at $2.09 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.20. Elkem ASA has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $2.09.

Elkem ASA Company Profile

Elkem ASA provides silicones, silicon products, and carbon solutions worldwide. The company offers silicones polymers, including chlorosilanes and silicone oils; silicone elastomers, comprising liquid silicone rubber, heat cured rubber, and RTV-1 and RTV-2 silicones; and silicone fluids, such as silicone resin, silicone compounds, silicone grease, and silicone emulsion.

