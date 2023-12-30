ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Short Interest Down 57.1% in December

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ENB Financial Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENBP traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.75. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.69. ENB Financial has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $16.99.

Get ENB Financial alerts:

ENB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. ENB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.73%.

ENB Financial Company Profile

ENB Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for Ephrata National Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small-to-medium-sized businesses in Pennsylvania, the United States. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

