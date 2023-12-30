Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the November 30th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

EGHSF traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.75. The stock had a trading volume of 931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666. Enghouse Systems has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $32.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.78.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

