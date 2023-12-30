Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Short Interest Down 53.2% in December

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 53.2% from the November 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESMC traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.26. 1,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,559. Escalon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter. Escalon Medical had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 4.37%.

Escalon Medical Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and Pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea.

