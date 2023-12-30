Ethereum (ETH) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for approximately $2,286.01 or 0.05413200 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $274.74 billion and $6.85 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00093035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00030054 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00017390 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00025573 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008649 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,183,097 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

