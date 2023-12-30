Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 82.0% from the November 30th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days.

Evertz Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:EVTZF traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $10.70. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321. Evertz Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

