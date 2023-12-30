Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Short Interest Update

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,800 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the November 30th total of 306,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.2 days.

Experian Stock Performance

Experian stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.82. 533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.73. Experian has a one year low of $28.95 and a one year high of $40.98.

Get Experian alerts:

Experian Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Experian’s payout ratio is 44.91%.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.