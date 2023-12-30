Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Short Interest Update

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the November 30th total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Fire & Flower Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FFLWF remained flat at $0.12 during trading on Friday. Fire & Flower has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12.

Get Fire & Flower alerts:

Fire & Flower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. It sells and distributes cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market through private retailers, as well as under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.

Receive News & Ratings for Fire & Flower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fire & Flower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.