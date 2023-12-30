Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Short Interest Update

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the November 30th total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Fire & Flower Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FFLWF remained flat at $0.12 during trading on Friday. Fire & Flower has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12.
Fire & Flower Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fire & Flower
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Fire & Flower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fire & Flower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.