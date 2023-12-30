First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Acceptance Trading Up 3.9 %

FACO traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. First Acceptance has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31. The company has a market cap of $80.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.17.

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. First Acceptance had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $133.63 million for the quarter.

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

