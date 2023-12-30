First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Down 32.4% in December

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the November 30th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,466,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,333,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 528,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 500,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,767,000 after buying an additional 92,239 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 313,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after buying an additional 31,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 284,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:FFA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,999. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $18.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.53.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.