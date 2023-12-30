Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Short Interest Update

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,865,800 shares, a decrease of 59.9% from the November 30th total of 4,650,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18,658.0 days.

Flat Glass Group Stock Performance

FGSGF remained flat at $1.62 on Friday. Flat Glass Group has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33.

About Flat Glass Group

Featured Articles

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, the rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, and household glass products.

