Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Short Interest Update

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,865,800 shares, a decrease of 59.9% from the November 30th total of 4,650,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18,658.0 days.
Flat Glass Group Stock Performance
FGSGF remained flat at $1.62 on Friday. Flat Glass Group has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33.
About Flat Glass Group
