Foran Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCXF) Short Interest Up 47.5% in December

Foran Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,117,700 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the November 30th total of 2,113,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 120.4 days.

Foran Mining Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FMCXF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.95. 26,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,270. Foran Mining has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $3.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85.

Get Foran Mining alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cormark cut Foran Mining from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Foran Mining from C$4.75 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

About Foran Mining

(Get Free Report)

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.