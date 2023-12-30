FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD) Declares Dividend of $0.13

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1339 per share on Thursday, January 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IGLD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.22. 27,410 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average is $18.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 173,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 14,217 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

