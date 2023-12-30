Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Short Interest Update

Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the November 30th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 202.0 days.

Future Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRNWF remained flat at $8.66 during trading on Friday. Future has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Future from GBX 1,350 ($17.15) to GBX 1,080 ($13.72) in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

