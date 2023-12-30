Geegoopuzzle Price Tops $1.57 on Exchanges (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be purchased for about $1.57 or 0.00003711 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a market capitalization of $235.07 million and approximately $5,689.06 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005632 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00021579 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,246.36 or 1.00039798 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012322 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00010704 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.72 or 0.00193522 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Geegoopuzzle

GGP is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 1.52788512 USD and is down -3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $38,505.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

