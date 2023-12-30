Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the November 30th total of 3,960,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 835,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 0.3 %

GIL stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,458. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $26.82 and a twelve month high of $37.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $869.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.15 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 14.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,293,000 after buying an additional 97,924 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 4.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 97,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 198.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,705 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 13.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 633,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,737,000 after purchasing an additional 242,773 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Edward Jones downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.77.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Recommended Stories

