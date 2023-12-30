Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,880,000 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the November 30th total of 3,860,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Global Payments by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,835. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $94.05 and a 12 month high of $138.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.48 and a 200 day moving average of $115.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.56.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

