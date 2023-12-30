Governance OHM (GOHM) Trading 0.3% Lower This Week

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for $3,115.39 or 0.07377133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Governance OHM has a total market capitalization of $196.16 million and $204,757.59 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001003 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Governance OHM Profile
Governance OHM’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
