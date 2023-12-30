HI 24 Hour Volume Reaches $335,759.59 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 30th. During the last seven days, HI has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. HI has a market cap of $2.83 million and $335,759.59 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005632 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00021579 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,246.36 or 1.00039798 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012322 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00010704 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.72 or 0.00193522 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000059 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,032,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00102306 USD and is up 3.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $287,583.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

