Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Short Interest Update

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 837,700 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the November 30th total of 603,400 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Shares of TILE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.62. The stock had a trading volume of 192,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,859. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $733.35 million, a PE ratio of 1,262.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Interface had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Interface will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Interface by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,210,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,118,000 after acquiring an additional 48,805 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Interface by 6.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,487,000 after purchasing an additional 140,521 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Interface by 29.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 610,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 138,800 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Interface by 22.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the third quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles and vinyl sheet under the Interface brand; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

