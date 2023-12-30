Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Short Interest Update

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,424,900 shares, an increase of 54.2% from the November 30th total of 8,708,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 112.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Keyera in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Get Keyera alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEYUF

Keyera Stock Performance

About Keyera

Keyera stock remained flat at $24.17 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,712. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.83. Keyera has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $25.20.

(Get Free Report)

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.