KickToken (KICK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.98 Million

KickToken (KICK) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. KickToken has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $109.29 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can now be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KickToken has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About KickToken

KickToken is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,745,661 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,745,660 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,745,729.2595499. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01646671 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $16.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

