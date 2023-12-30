Lisk (LSK) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $13.17 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 30th. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00003206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $192.79 million and approximately $13.17 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000251 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002429 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002032 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002257 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

