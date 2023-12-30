Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the November 30th total of 134,200 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Local Bounti Stock Performance

NYSE:LOCL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 41,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,052. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00. Local Bounti has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($3.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.25) by $0.23. Local Bounti had a negative return on equity of 84.66% and a negative net margin of 311.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Local Bounti will post -10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Local Bounti in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Insider Activity at Local Bounti

In other news, CEO Anna M. Fabrega purchased 18,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $25,005.33. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 230,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,352.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Craig M. Hurlbert bought 51,403 shares of Local Bounti stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $68,880.02. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 205,003 shares in the company, valued at $274,704.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anna M. Fabrega bought 18,801 shares of Local Bounti stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $25,005.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 230,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,352.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 162,670 shares of company stock valued at $233,589. 36.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Local Bounti

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOCL. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Local Bounti by 853.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Local Bounti in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Local Bounti by 732.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Local Bounti during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Local Bounti during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti Corporation grows and packs fresh greens in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

