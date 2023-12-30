Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a market capitalization of $120,824.35 and $1,392.54 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Profile

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official website is mvsdna.com. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @mvsdna and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity.

DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications.”

Buying and Selling Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.