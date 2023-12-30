Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLECW) Short Interest Update

Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLECW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the November 30th total of 100,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Moolec Science Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MLECW remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,476. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. Moolec Science has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $1.63.

About Moolec Science

Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product.

