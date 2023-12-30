Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading Down 13% Over Last 7 Days

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $371.42 million and $11.16 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001087 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00093035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00030054 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00025573 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008649 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005363 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,099,443,485 coins and its circulating supply is 809,020,880 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

