Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the November 30th total of 1,830,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Newegg Commerce Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of NEGG stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,929. Newegg Commerce has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $3.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEGG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 24.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 29.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 170.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the first quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products.

