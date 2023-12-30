NXM Price Hits $57.03 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. In the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One NXM token can now be bought for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005646 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00021559 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,210.46 or 1.00127049 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012354 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00011015 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.22 or 0.00195039 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003718 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.