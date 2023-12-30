One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Short Interest Down 23.9% in December

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the November 30th total of 39,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
One Stop Systems Stock Down 2.3 %
OSS traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 44,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,962. The company has a market cap of $43.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.31. One Stop Systems has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $3.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25.
One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. One Stop Systems had a negative return on equity of 16.79% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
One Stop Systems Company Profile
One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance compute and storage hardware, software, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. It provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.
