One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Short Interest Down 23.9% in December

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the November 30th total of 39,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

One Stop Systems Stock Down 2.3 %

OSS traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 44,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,962. The company has a market cap of $43.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.31. One Stop Systems has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $3.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. One Stop Systems had a negative return on equity of 16.79% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

One Stop Systems Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in One Stop Systems by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in One Stop Systems by 32.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 38,787 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in One Stop Systems in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in One Stop Systems by 36.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 20,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in One Stop Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance compute and storage hardware, software, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. It provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

