PAAL AI (PAAL) Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 30th. One PAAL AI token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAAL AI has a total market capitalization of $111.35 million and $3.31 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAAL AI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About PAAL AI

PAAL AI was first traded on June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,618,346 tokens. PAAL AI’s official website is paalai.io. The official message board for PAAL AI is medium.com/@admin_42570. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 768,618,345.984188 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.14627485 USD and is down -4.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $3,190,770.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paalai.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAAL AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAAL AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAAL AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAAL AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.