PayPal USD (PYUSD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8.04 Million

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 30th. PayPal USD has a market capitalization of $158.92 million and approximately $8.04 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPal USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

PayPal USD Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 158,956,937 tokens. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 158,956,937.45 with 158,956,937 in circulation. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99899485 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $11,270,647.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

