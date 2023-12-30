Polymesh Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Polymesh token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000449 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Polymesh has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Polymesh has a market cap of $99.00 million and $5.65 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polymesh Token Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 915,256,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 914,974,703.846004 with 786,420,638.917429 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.19091324 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $7,401,491.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

