Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Short Interest Down 22.9% in December

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the November 30th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 565,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Profire Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFIE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Profire Energy by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,631,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 392,770 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in Profire Energy by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,596,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 355,998 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Profire Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,649,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 181,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Profire Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,624,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Profire Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,421,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Profire Energy from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Profire Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,861. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. Profire Energy has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $86.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Profire Energy had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 million. On average, analysts predict that Profire Energy will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company also sells and installs its systems in South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

Featured Articles

