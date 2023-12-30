Quantum Trading 0% Lower This Week (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. In the last week, Quantum has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $5.60 and approximately $13.32 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005632 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00021579 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,246.36 or 1.00039798 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012322 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00010704 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.72 or 0.00193522 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $40.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

