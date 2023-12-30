RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL) Short Interest Down 23.7% in December

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the November 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RocketFuel Blockchain Stock Performance

RocketFuel Blockchain stock remained flat at $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,940. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.16. RocketFuel Blockchain has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.29. The company has a market cap of $4.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.24.

RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. RocketFuel Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 943.20% and a negative net margin of 838.28%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter.

RocketFuel Blockchain Company Profile

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc provides payment and check-out systems for shoppers on e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies, bitcoin, and direct bank transfers. It also offers payout solutions, cross-border B2B transfer solutions, and other solutions, as well as invoicing and crypto payments services. The company has a strategic partnership with ACI Worldwide, Inc to offer the cryptocurrency payment solution available to customers through ACI portals.

