Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL) Short Interest Down 23.5% in December

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the November 30th total of 123,500 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Ryvyl

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryvyl during the third quarter worth $44,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryvyl during the first quarter worth $515,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryvyl by 32.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 32,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryvyl during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryvyl during the first quarter worth $81,000. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryvyl Stock Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ RVYL traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $4.16. 39,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,952. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.40. Ryvyl has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

About Ryvyl

Ryvyl ( NASDAQ:RVYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $17.48 million for the quarter. Ryvyl had a negative return on equity of 8,399.76% and a negative net margin of 72.19%. On average, analysts predict that Ryvyl will post -10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger. Its products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual payment card processing management system, including software that facilitates on and off ramp e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Coyni, a digital currency platform that is backed on a 1:1 ratio to the U.S.

