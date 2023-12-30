Saitama (SAITAMA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $60.27 Million

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last week, Saitama has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. Saitama has a market cap of $60.27 million and approximately $241,509.29 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saitama coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005705 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00021582 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,277.65 or 1.00100601 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012328 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00010872 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.72 or 0.00193496 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Saitama Coin Profile

Saitama is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,973,269,802 coins. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @saitachaincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. The official website for Saitama is linktr.ee/wearesaitama.

According to CryptoCompare, “SaitaChain Coin (STC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. SaitaChain Coin has a current supply of 44,973,269,801.64. The last known price of SaitaChain Coin is 0.00130294 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $301,127.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saitama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Saitama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

