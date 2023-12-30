Secret (SIE) Price Reaches $0.0034 on Top Exchanges

Secret (SIE) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Secret token can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $10.19 million and approximately $11,224.32 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.43 or 0.00138358 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00045166 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00025584 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004431 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002348 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000269 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.0039037 USD and is up 3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,963.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.