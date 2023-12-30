Short Interest in Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL) Decreases By 32.0%

Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,800 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the November 30th total of 183,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adamas One

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adamas One stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Adamas One as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Adamas One Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ JEWL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 245,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,984. Adamas One has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $3.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85.

About Adamas One

Adamas One Corp., a diamond company, produces single crystal diamonds and diamond materials for diamond jewelry industry and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

