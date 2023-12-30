Short Interest in CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Declines By 97.7%

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a decrease of 97.7% from the November 30th total of 3,047,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.0 days.
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Price Performance
Shares of CPAMF stock remained flat at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $1.57.
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Company Profile
