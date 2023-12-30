Short Interest in CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Declines By 97.7%

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a decrease of 97.7% from the November 30th total of 3,047,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.0 days.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Price Performance

Shares of CPAMF stock remained flat at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $1.57.

Get CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust alerts:

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) with a market capitalisation of S$13.6 billion as at 31 July 2023. It debuted on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.