Short Interest in Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Decreases By 42.9%

Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,000 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the November 30th total of 635,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Capricorn Metals Stock Performance
Shares of CRNLF stock remained flat at C$3.10 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 250. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.10. Capricorn Metals has a one year low of C$2.98 and a one year high of C$3.10.
Capricorn Metals Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Capricorn Metals
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.