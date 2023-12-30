Short Interest in Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Decreases By 42.9%

Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,000 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the November 30th total of 635,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Capricorn Metals Stock Performance

Shares of CRNLF stock remained flat at C$3.10 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 250. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.10. Capricorn Metals has a one year low of C$2.98 and a one year high of C$3.10.

Capricorn Metals Company Profile

Capricorn Metals Ltd engages in the evaluation, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Karlawinda gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia; and the Mt Gibson Gold Project located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

