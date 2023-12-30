Short Interest in China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Increases By 100.0%

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

China Minsheng Banking Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CMAKY remained flat at $3.20 during trading on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.39. China Minsheng Banking has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.41.

China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter. China Minsheng Banking had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 5.52%.

About China Minsheng Banking

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

