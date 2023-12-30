Short Interest in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Decreases By 31.5%

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the November 30th total of 7,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Price Performance

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII stock remained flat at $10.50 during trading on Friday. 11,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,442. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp VII

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVII. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Capital Corp VII

Churchill Capital Corp VII, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

